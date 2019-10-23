Antipas drafts in new Europe-based Warriors

Rest Mutore, Online Reporter

WARRIORS coach Joey Antipas has introduced a number of new Europe-based faces in the 32-man provisional squad for the upcoming 2021 Afcon qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.

Zimbabwe will host the Zebras of Botswana on November 15 at Barbourfields in Bulawayo.

They travel to Zambia to face Chipolopolo four days later.

Holders Algeria complete Group H.

Championship side Charlton Athletic’s Macauley Bonne, who expressed his desire to play for Zimbabwe, has been called up while skipper Knowledge Musona is also part of the provisional squad.

GOALKEEPERS

Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka) Martin Mapisa (Velez CF) Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos)

DEFENDERS

Douglas Nyaupembe (Stockport County) Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba) Tivonge Rushesha (Swansea City) Cliff Moyo (Kidderminister Harriers) Divine Lunga (Lamontville Golden Arrows) Adam Chicksen (Bolton Wanderers) Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) Ronald Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein Celtic) Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor) Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids) Partson Jaure (Manica Diamonds) Kelvin Moyo (Chippa United)

MIDFIELDERS

Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims) Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United) Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu) Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) Ovidy Karuru (Amazulu) Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United) Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs) Phenias Bamusi (CAPS) Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV)

STRIKERS

Admiral Muskwe (Leicester City) Terrence Dzvukamanja (Bidvest Wits) Prince Dube (Highlanders) Knowledge Musona (RSC Anderlecht) Tinotenda Kadewere (Le Havre AC) Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows) Macauley Bonne (Charlton Athletic) Evans Rusike(SuperSport United)-H-Metro.