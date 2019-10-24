Passion Java for 263 Nights

BY HUBERT SITHOLE

KINGDOM Embassy church leader and controversial socialite Passion Java, whose 30-day birthday celebrations with a $320 000 budget have raised eyebrows, is in South Africa for a 263 Nights event dubbed All Fly Friday on Friday.

263 Nights, organised by South Africa-based Zimbabwean entrepreneur and promoter Batsirai Masvinge, is a series of premium events held in Sandton and is frequented by elite Zimbabweans living and working in Johannesburg.

Masvinge said he appreciated Java’s role in the entertainment industry in which he has worked with Chillspot Records and supported rising artistes including Enzo Ishall.

“The prophet is a true champion of the arts who works hard to empower youths without fear of being judged by the masses. He has made many dreams come true and flourish and that is a positive attribute which goes in line with our brand, exposing artistes to the world stage,” he said.

Masvinge said tonight Java would be at their new flagship store, 263 Nights on Asanka in Sandton.

The event is hosted by Zim Celebs and over 500 people are expected to attend, with some guests flying in from as far as the United Kingdom.

Chillspot family landed in Johannesburg last Tuesday ahead of a tour of Cape Town.

Over the past years, many celebrities have frequented 263 Nights with high-profile guests such as Nollywood superstar, Mike Ezuruonye, socialite Zari the Boss Lady, Soccer legends Peter Ndlovu and Benjani Mwaruwari, businessmen James Makamba and Tazvi Mhaka as well as high-profile artistes like Mafikizolo, Ex Q, Judgement Yard, Killer T and Ammara Brown.