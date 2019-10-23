Chitungwiza doctors, nurses get pat on the back

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

HeaLth and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo has hailed nurses and doctors at Chitungwiza Central Hospital for their commitment to duty after they decided not to join their striking colleagues.

Minister Moyo paid the compliment while delivering his keynote address at the Chitungwiza Central Hospital graduation and prize-giving ceremony for midwives and nurses.

The event saw 150 nurses, midwives and clinical managers being capped.

“I would like to thank the chief executive of Chitungwiza Central Hospital, Dr Enoch Mayida, and his team, the hospital management board, consultants and all health workers for attending to their work commitments when others are on industrial action,” said Dr Moyo.

“When I came for a tour of the hospital, everything was going on smoothly and patients were being attended to. I, therefore, urge you to keep up the good work that you are doing.”

Dr Moyo urged the graduates to adhere to the ethics of the profession and shun corruption.

“Now, as you go out there to look after the sick, please adhere to the ethics and moral standards of your profession that you have been taught over the years by your tutors,” he said.

“Resist the temptation to engage in corruption of any kind. Your patients look up to you.”

Dr Moyo said the role that clinical officers were playing was critical and in line with the ministry’s vision to strengthen primary healthcare.

The ministry, he said, was scaling up the training of clinical officers and very soon another central hospital will start training nurses.

He hailed President Mnangagwa for his efforts in ensuring that hospitals were well-stocked with medicines.

“I appreciate the efforts being done by His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa from which Chitungwiza Central Hospital has also benefited,” said Dr Moyo.

“Government continues to engage its local and foreign partners to ensure that hospitals are well-stocked with medicines, as well as equipment which are essential tools of trade for our graduating professionals as well as doctors.”

Dr Mayida said Chitungwiza Central Hospital was striving to become a five-star hospital and there were plans to expand its maternity wing and spruce up the infrastructure.

The ceremony was graced by Chief Seke, Chief Chisora, Harare Central Hospital and Parirenyatwa Hospital management teams, among other officials.