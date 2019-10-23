Burna Boy makes SA U-turn

Despite Burna Boy’s tweet two months ago where he stated he would never set foot back in South Africa, the Nigerian superstar will headline the Africans Unite concert in Mzansi.

The concert was announced this week and will include performances from Kwesta, Jidenna, Busiswa and many more.

Last month following reports of alleged xenophobic attacks in South Africa, Burna Boytook to social media to express his anger.

In a series of tweets the star said that Africans needed to stick together but also said that he would not set foot in Mzansi. — Wires