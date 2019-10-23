Obert Mpofu lawsuit headache for Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa chairs his inaugural cabinet meeting as Head of State and Government while flanked Ministers Sithembiso Nyoni, Obert Mpofu, Simon Khaya Moyo and Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda (far right) at Munhumutapa offices in Harare. – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

President Emmerson Mnangagwa faces a headache over the legal action taken by Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu against the party’s youth league deputy secretary Lewis Matutu where the former mines minister is suing the youth leader with a $10 million defamation suit.

The suit emanates from a press conference addressed by Matutu at the Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare in June where he singled out Mpofu as among those senior party officials involved in corrupt activities.

The list also included Prisca Mupfumira, the former tourism minister who is facing prosecution over corruption allegations.

Zanu-PF members said the timing of the filing of Mpofu’s lawsuit against Matutu was calculated to coincide with the absence of Mnangagwa from the country.

“The lawsuit was filed when President Mnangagwa was away in Russia and this is a problem that he will fly into on his return,” said a party member.

The party members said Mnangagwa will be compromised as to whose side he would take as Matutu not only hails from his home province of Midlands but the Matutu and Mnangagwa families share strong ties.

“Mpofu on the other hand is a veteran of the party and a political strong man from Matabeleland region with so much influence. It remains to be seen whose side the President will take given the circumstances,” said the Zanu-PF member.