Mmusi Maimane resigns from DA

Johannesburg – DA leader Mmusi Maimane has resigned from his position in South Africa’s main opposition party, the DA.

Maimane announced his decision on Wednesday afternoon ending months of speculation on whether he was to be removed.

“Over the past months, it has become quite clear to me that there exists a grouping within the DA who do not see eye to eye with me, and do not share this vision for the party and the direction it was taking,” Maimane said in a media briefing outside Nkululeko House, the party’s Federal Head Office in Johannesburg.