‘Police to plant weapons at MDC’s Harvest House’

THE outspoken MDC Deputy Spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka has alleged that members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police were planning to plant weapons at the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House.

Said Tamborinyoka, “We are getting information that these rogue police officers want to storm MRT House this afternoon and possibly plant weapons in the melee, now that the helmets script is collapsing.”

Tamborinyoka statements come after police officers were deployed around the MDC offices and road leading to the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.

The Supreme is determining on the legitimacy of Nelson Chamisa as President of MDC.

This is a developing story….