Mudenda bans MDC MPs from asking questions in Parliament

Zimbabwe Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda presides over a parliament session where a motion is moved to impeach President Robert Mugabe on November 21, 2017 at the Zimbabwean Parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe’s parliament prepared to start impeachment proceedings against President Robert Mugabe Tuesday, as ousted vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who could be the country’s next leader, told him to step down. Further street protests have been called in Harare, raising fears that the political turmoil could spill into violence. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA (Photo credit should read JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP/Getty Images)

The Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda has issued a ruling banning MDC members of Parliament from participating in a Question and Answer session with Ministers in parliament because their party does not recognise Emmerson Mnangagwa as President of the country.

Mudenda the ruling after Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said, “Members of the opposition have refused to recognise President Mnangagwa so they cannot expect an answer from the Minister whom the President has appointed.”

Mudenda says until the issue has been resolved he will allow the position, proposed by Minister Ziyambi, that opposition members not ask Ministers questions because they don’t recognise Mnangagwa who appointed them.

MDC members walk out of parliament every time when Mnangagwa is addressing because they say he is illegitimate.

Mudenda recently told them that they are not going to get their allowances for a number of months.