Kasukuwere meets Zimbabwe journalists in South Africa

Exiled former government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has reportedly met up with some journalists recently in South Africa to prepare for a hype around his much reported plot to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa for Presidency.

This was revealed by one Jamwanda whose name is said to a moniker for Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba.

Said Jamwanda, “check this out Zimbos: a group of on-line cashvists and cub-editors were in RSA recently where they were regaled by Kasukuwere and political company in readiness for an oppositional information blitz. The motley crowd included characters offloaded by Trevor Ncube at AMH.”

Kasukuwere living in South Africa after fleeing the November 2017 military coup.

Kasukuwere was a key figure in the ZANU PF faction that was known as G40, which was defeated by Mnangagwa’s Lacoste group that eventually got the backing of the military in the battle to control the ruling party.

The name of the former minister who is also known as Tyson in political circles has also been mentioned among those who can spring a surprise challenge against Mnangagwa for the control of ZANU PF.

Kasukuwere has not yet given an official statement on the matter.