Dynamos seek double over FC Platinum

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

HARARE football giants Dynamos will be seeking to complete a double over defending champions FC Platinum when the two sides clash in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer league tie at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon.

Dynamos go into the match with their confidence rocket high, having beaten FC Platinum 1-0 in their own backyard in the reverse fixture in June.

Having drawn seven times in eight matches, the Glamour Boys will be determined to secure maximum points.

Former Dynamos defender Gift Bello, now on the books of FC Platinum, believes the two teams are meeting at a crucial stage of the campaign and predicted a tough encounter.

The veteran defender made his name at the Harare football giants, before switching to the Zvishavane-based side five years ago.

He has won two successive championships with the Zvishavane-based side – in some of the highlights of his career.

And with his team in a strong position to dominate domestic football again, Bello is relishing the opportunity of meeting his former paymasters.

“We are looking forward to the match. As players, we have prepared very well for this match. We are aware that this match is very important for us. At this stage, we can’t afford to drop points, we need to remain focused.

“It is never going to be easy though, but we are prepared and we pray for a positive result. Remember, we are in the title race so we have to win all the remaining eight games so that we avoid depending much on how other teams play out,” he said.

Bello said they were not reading much into the fact that Dynamos have struggled to collect maximum points in their last five matches.

“Dynamos are playing at home, so obviously, with their huge support base they will be hoping to win this match.

“Their form book is not our concern at this stage because we are only working to collect the three points at stake,” Bello said.

A win for FC Platinum will pile pressure on log leaders, Caps United, who are currently enjoying a five-point cushion at the summit of the log table with 50 points with eight matches remaining.