Govt to boost arts industry through policies

BY Tafadzwa Mhlanga/MISHMA CHAKANYUKA

GOVERNMENT has been urged to promote domestic tourism by placing arts and crafts niche markets in the limelight.

Speaking at the Five One Five Luxury Tours and partners product launch in Harare yesterday, Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry secretary Munesushe Munodawafa in a speech read on his behalf by Enivah Mutsau said government should introduce polices to improve the visual arts in particular.

“We need the government to come up with a policy that boosts the arts industry, particularly visual arts. I appeal to the corporate world and the government to help me with resources to train the young artists, so that we leave a legacy for them. There is need to train fresh blood,” Munodawafa said.

He said the initiative would provide an interface between artists and tourists as they come to see the developed products.

Exclusive arts tourism will also boost the amount of revenue coming from the tourism sector, which will help in the development of the country.

Five One Five Luxury Tours and partners launched a tourism product called Exclusive Art Tourism, aimed at promoting tourism diversification through incorporating arts and crafts.

The safari operator offers transport services on designated routes, private hire and tours. It has engaged artists from different galleries, including Gallery Delta, The Shona Sculpture, Verandah, Dendera, Silverbox Jewellery and the National Handicraft Centre.

“The drive by Five One Five Luxury Tours is a robust move that will see further promotion of township tourism, which is currently a niche market we are also targeting. This initiative will give our people who are into arts and crafts the much-needed recognition and furthermore enable them to establish a rallying point for the promotion of their wares,” Munodawafa said.

“Communities that invest in public arts in the ‘tourism product’ that is the place and its residents will see a compounding dividend, enhancing civic pride, while also generating significant new tourism revenue.”