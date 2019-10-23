Cancer treatment fund launched

by STAFF REPORTER

CASSAVA Smartech’s Maisha Health has unveiled a new partnership with Cancerserve Trust which seeks to assist Zimbabweans living with cancer.

Through the partnership, Maisha has committed a portion of its monthly revenue to supporting cancer treatment in Zimbabwe’s public hospitals through the Cancerserve Trust.

Announcing the ground-breaking partnership, Cassava Smartech CEO Eddie Chibi said his company would continue using innovation to address pressing societal issues and to support worthy causes.

“Cassava Smartech will, through its brands, continue to do well by doing good; to use innovation to offer sustainable, technology-driven solutions that impact people’s lives – including those fighting cancer or undergoing cancer treatment,” Chibi said.

The founder and chair of Cancerserve Trust, Anna Nyakabau, hailed Maisha for partnering with her trust. She implored other corporates to follow suit.

The partnership comes as Zimbabwe and the rest of the world this month commemorate World Breast Cancer awareness month.

Nyakabau said cancer prevalence was high in Zimbabwe, currently estimated to be affecting over 36 in every 100 000 people, compared to around six in every 100 000 in developed nations. She said she believed the partnership with Maisha would help bring that ratio down.

Maisha delivers daily heath education and advice for healthy living and wellness via the mobile phone.