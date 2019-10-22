Zupco, NRZ ready for anti-sanctions march

The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) and the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) yesterday indicated that they are ready to ferry people from different parts of the country intending to take part in the main anti-sanctions march in Harare on Friday.

ZUPCO said it was ready to release buses throughout the country, while the NRZ indicated that it will run free special passenger trains from Bulawayo and Mutare to Harare.

ZUPCO acting chief executive Mr Everisto Madangwa said they were committed to distribute the buses to ferry people as required.

“We are ready to release our buses for the anti-sanctions campaign programme,” he said.

“This is a national cause, hence the need to fully support the programme. As you are aware, we have a fleet of buses countrywide. We are just waiting to get the number of buses required by the organisers per province. It’s all systems go on our part.”

In a statement, NRZ public relations manager Mr Nyasha Maravanyika said two passenger trains with a capacity to carry 1 500 and 1 200 passengers have been arranged to ferry people to and from Bulawayo and Mutare to Harare for free.

“The train from Bulawayo will leave the city on Thursday 24 October, 2019 at 3pm and arrive in Harare on Friday October 25, 2019 at 4.20am,” said Mr Maravanyika.

“It will return after the solidarity march, departing at 8pm and arriving in Bulawayo at 8.40am.

“The train from Mutare will depart on October 24, 2019 at 9pm and arrive in Harare at 6.05am the next day. It will leave Harare on Friday at 9.30pm and arrive in Mutare the next day at 6.05am.”