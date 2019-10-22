Advanced and Ordinary Level exams scheduled for October 25 to go ahead – Government

Fungai Lupande, Senior Court Reporter

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima has advised the nation that all Advanced and Ordinary Level examinations scheduled for Friday, October 25 will be written as per time table.

Government has declared Friday as a public holiday to allow as many people as possible to participate in the SADC organised day of solidarity against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West.

Addressing the media in Harare on Tuesday, Prof Mavima said nothing had changed and it was business as usual for candidates sitting for their exams on Friday.