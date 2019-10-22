Exams on, braai fest postponed

Precious Masakara

GOVERNMENT has advised Zimsec candidates that examinations will not affected by the Anti-Sanctions solidarity march, scheduled for Friday.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared Friday, October 25, a public holiday to allow people to attend the Sadc-initiated regional day of solidarity against sanctions on Zimbabwe.

The Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Professor Paul Mavima, in statement said all candidates writing Zimsec examination will continue with their timetable.

“When Government declared Friday, October 25 as a public holiday to attend the Sadc-initiated regional day of solidarity against sanctions on Zimbabwe, it was aware that O- and A-Level public examinations were in progress,” he said.

Students writing exams. (File picture)

“In this regard the examination schedules for October 25 2019 shall be written as per timetable. School heads, stakeholders, invigilators and all those involved in running the examinations should ensure that all candidates report to their respective examinations centers as per timetable.”

“All stakeholders are advised accordingly and I would people not to follow mischievous stories circulating on social media that examinations on the 25th shall be rescheduled to October 26,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delta Beverages has announced the postponement, indefinitely, of the Castle Lager Braai festival which was scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Old Hararians Sports Cub.

In a brief statement, the brewer said: “The Castle Lager National Braai Day activation which was scheduled for October 25 to 26, 2019 at Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare has been postponed to a date to be advised.

“Further communication on tickets already bought for the event will follow in due course. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.”