JUST IN: Interpol frustrating ZRP, Matanga

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The ZRP Commissioner General Godwin Matanga has accused the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) of frustrating their efforts to extradite people facing criminal charges in the country citing alleged political persecution.

Com-Gen Matanga said this today when he appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade chaired by Makonde legislator Cde Kindness Paradza to contribute towards the recently gazetted, International Treaties Bill. He added that the ZRP had since engaged its parent ministry, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage to pursue bilateral engagements to enable repatriation of fugitives.

“I am actually making a comment on an application I am forwarding to the ministry of Home Affairs and my Permanent Secretary here as a result of the ZRP failing to bring back people who would have committed offences in Zimbabwe,” Com-Gen Matanga said.

“We are a member of Interpol and there is a facility where as a country we file red notices with Interpol to bring back offenders to the country and of late there has been a development with Interpol where they suspect that the ZRP is laying some politically motivated allegation against an individual. “Interpol has categorically said they will not help and where a person runs away from Zimbabwe and is given refugee status in a particular country again Interpol will not assist.”

Com-Gen Matanga added that some individuals were using their connections to evade justice.