Zupco kombis bring relief

Abel Zhakata, Senior Reporter

Commuters in Mutare have welcomed the introduction of Zupco ominbuses that started servicing intra-city routes today.

Those interviewed said the $2 they are paying for a trip to town was affordable.

They however said more buses should be registered under the Government franchise which is meant to provide cheap and affordable transportation.

Only a handful of the kombis were on the roads today with indications that the bulk of them were still holed up at the Zupco depot in Mutare awaiting fitness tests and registration.

A trip to town was previously pegged at $5