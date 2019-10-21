Burglars break into city treasurer’s office

Abel Zhakata, Senior Reporter

Mutare City Council is investigating last Thursday’s unlawful entry case in which unknown burglars broke into the finance director’s office.

The city treasurer Mr Blessing Kapuya was off duty when the incident happened.

It is not yet clear what was stolen from the office but suspicions are high that the burglars were looking for important documents.

The local authority’s spokesman, Mr Spren Mtiwi, said the case was also reported to the police.

“We are not yet sure what the thieves were looking for. The finance director who was not around when this happened is in a better position to know what is missing from his office,” he said.