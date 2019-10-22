Zvoma, wife in stalemate over property

Austin Zvoma

Former clerk of Parliament Austin Zvoma and his estranged wife Maria (nee Jeche), have reached a stalemate over the distribution of their immovable properties in Harare in divorce proceedings currently underway at the High Court.

According to draft pre-trial conference document of September 26, 2019, the two are seeking a determination from the High Court on how properties – identified as Lot 2 Kilworth Estate Merwede and another one in Gletwin, Chishawasha – should be distributed.

More to follows…