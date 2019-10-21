Friday public holiday

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Government has declared Friday, October 25, a public holiday to allow people to attend the Sadc-initiated regional day of solidarity against sanctions on Zimbabwe, whose main event is slated for the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

This follows a decision by the Sadc summit held in Tanzania in August this year to set the day aside for solidarity marches across the region to denounce illegal sanctions imposed by the United States (US) and the European Union (EU).

The public holiday was announced last night by Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Professor Amon Murwira while addressing journalists on the 37th Cabinet decision matrix yesterday.

“Cabinet received an update on the Friday October 25, 2019 SADC Anti-Sanctions Day from Honourable Vice President Kembo Mohadi. The marchers are expected to assemble at Robert Mugabe Square by 6am, from where they will proceed to the National Sports Stadium at 8am. Highlights of events scheduled to take place at the National Sports Stadium will include entertainment; solidarity messages by various national and international presenters; presentation of research findings on the background and impact of the illegal sanctions; a soccer match between Dynamos and Highlanders football clubs; and the anti-sanctions gala to run from 6pm on the same day till the following morning,” said Minister Murwira, who is also Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister.

“Similar activities are expected to take place in various provincial and district centres throughout the country. To further amplify the importance of this day to the economic emancipation and well-being of Zimbabwe, Friday October 25, 2019 shall be declared an official public holiday.

“The general public will be advised of more details of logistical arrangements in the build-up to the occasion. We, therefore, wish to appeal to all Zimbabweans across the board to come in their numbers and to actively participate towards the success of this grand and noble initiative.”