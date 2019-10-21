Worship Night on cards

LOCAL gospel artiste Josh Kawara, popularly known as Psalmist Josh Kays of the Aripano fame, is set to unite gospel artistes at the highly-anticipated Worship Night in Harare next month.

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

The Worship Night slated for November 9 at Unveiling Christ Ministries will also feature some of the country’s finest gospel acts of Olinda Marowa-Ziwenga, Wenyasha Chingono and Liberty Mutasa.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style recently, Psalmist Josh — who is co-ordinating the event alongside 3Shot Entertainment, Irimayi Mhondera and Nyasha Munenge — said the event was inspired by the desire to unite Christians in worship under one roof.

“We are expecting a full house. Our greatest expectation is to see people coming to spend quality time in the presence of the Lord. We want to inculcate a culture of worship in people and so we expect a full house immersed in the Glory of God,” he said.

“We have not hosted any concert night before this one. This is our first and we are expecting a certain level of uniqueness in terms of everything.”

Marowa, who is currently riding high following the release of her latest offering Yahweh, is also expected to grace the occasion.

“It’s a night where we are looking forward to lift the name of God high and ensure people get blessed through our ministration. Worship romances the heart of God, telling Him who He really is and not asking anything, but glorifying His holy name,” she said.

The event will also be graced by fellow gospel artistes, such as rising artiste Jonah Chivasa and Denzel Malaki.