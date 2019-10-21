Chicken Inn, Caps clash moved to BF

BY FORTUNE MBELE

CHICKEN INN have opted to host league pacesetters Caps United at Barbourfields (BF) Stadium for the blockbuster Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) match on Wednesday in a bid to maximise on revenue from gate-takings.

The match had previously been pencilled for Luveve, Chicken Inn’s traditional home ground.“We looked at a number of issues. It is a big game and it is an opportunity for us to maximise on revenue so we wrote to the PSL to have the match moved to BF which is our second home ground and the league acceded,” Chicken Inn spokesperson Tavengwa Hara said.

“It is a mid-week fixture and we considered BF’s proximity to the city centre and said that would minimise on travelling by the spectators,” he added.

Chicken Inn have lost some ground on the leading teams and will be hoping to close the gap on log leaders United with a win in this one.

They are third on the log with 43 points, and will reduce the gap to four if they can get the victory.

Their coach Joey Antipas, who is on national duty away in Lesotho, is expected back home today to take charge of this match.

Victory for the Green Machine though, would see them urging ever closer to the title while pushing Chicken Inn further away from the title race.

The cheapest ticket for the game will be $20 for the rest of the ground, $50 for the wings and $100 for the VIP.

In another big match for Wednesday, Dynamos host reigning champions FC Platinum at Rufaro.

FC Platinum are on the second spot on the log-table on 45 points, five behind Caps United with eight games to the end of the season and apart from concentrating on their own match, the champions will also have another eye on what would be happening at Barbourfields.

ZPC Kariba, also hoping to mount challenge for the title, are sitting on position four on the log-table with 41 points and host resurgent Highlanders at Nyamhunga Stadium, in what should be another enthralling encounter. Bulawayo Chiefs seek to escape from the relegation zone when they hit the road to Baobab to face Ngezi Platinum Stars on Wednesday.

