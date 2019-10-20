PSL promotion race hots up

Ray Bande, Senior Reporter

Tenax FC……(3) 3

Buffaloes ……(0) 3

IT’S game on in the Eastern Region Division One League after the top of the table clash pitting Tenax and Buffales ended in a three all stalemate here at Vengere Stadium in Rusape today.

Goals by Fadzanayi Vint, Farai Mugumwa and Simon Munemero propelled the Mutare correctional services outfit to a seemingly healthy 3-0 lead at the end of the first half.

However, Buffaloes staged a dramatic comeback in the second half to restore parity, thanks to three goals by goalkeeper Chengetai Tandadzai from the penalty spot, Nigel Gezani and veteran defender Vincent Makaha.

The result leaves both Tenax and Buffaloes with a mountain to climb in the remaining four fixtures before the curtain comes down on the 2019 season.

Tenax and Buffaloes remain seperated by three point ms at the summit of the table.

