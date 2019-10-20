JUST IN: Hundreds register kombis under Zupco franchise

Abel Zhakata, Senior Reporter

Hundreds of commuter omnibus operators are queueing at the Zupco depot in Mutare to register their vehicles under the Government franchise which is meant to provide cheap and reliable transport.

The kombis are expected to charge $2 per trip for intra-city routes that are currently pegged at $5.

As the Kombi operators took their vehicles in bays for fitness tests, hundreds of job-seekers were also queued at the same depot awaiting to be interviewed to take up posts as conductors.

The addition of the kombis to the new transport structure is expected to signicantly ease transport woes and caution commuters from greedy operators who were wantonly hiking fares.

