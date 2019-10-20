Olinda Chapel-Nkomo Dragged To UK Court

Olinda Chapel-Nkomo, the wife of Njabulo “Tytan Skhokho” Nkomo has been convicted of driving without a licence or insurance on 3 October this year and has been fined £760 and docked 6 penalty points by the Oxford Magistrates’ Court.

This development was revealed by the Oxford Mail website whilst giving updates of Scales of Justice: latest results from Oxfordshire’s courts. The website said:

OLINDA NKOMO, 35, of Pontefract Road, Bicester, admitted driving without a licence or insurance on the B4030, Weston-on-the-Green on October 3. Fined £760, must pay a victim surcharge of £66 and court costs of £85. Six penalty points.

