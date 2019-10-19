Zimbabwe regime confirms death of tortured vendor in police custody

The Ministry of Information has said that the government was waiting for postmortem results to ascertain the cause of death of a vendor who died in police custody.

Posting on Twitter this afternoon, the Ministry said that all deaths in police custody are rigorously investigated. The post read:

Govt would like to inform the public of the death in custody of an individual who was on remand in the custody of Prisons and Correctional Services. The individual was remanded in a condition of unwellness and immediate medical care was sought for him and he was hospitalised. He was attended to by doctors. All deaths in custody are thoroughly investigated. We now await the result of a postmortem to ascertain cause of death. We wish to convey our condolences to the bereaved family and friends of the deceased. May his soul rest in peace.

Earlier reports suggested that the deceased, Hilton Tafadzwa Tamangani was among the eleven men who were arrested last week in connection with police assault allegations.

It is also alleged that he was “heavily assaulted” by the police with some arguing that he might have succumbed to injuries from the assault.

More: Ministry Of Information

Like this: Like Loading...