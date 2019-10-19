Uncle Roland Muchegwa speaks out

Businessman and socialite Roland Muchegwa has opened up on the pictures that have gone viral on social media in the past week.

Muchegwa who is reported to be a truck operator and fuel dealer says he has been getting numerous positive feedback after the images went viral.

Read the unedited thread below:

I’m receiving numerous calls from girls in SA, Zim, Nigeria and some from as far as Kenya, asking to hook up with me. Whoever gave them my number want to get me in trouble with their broke boyfriends.

“Until the lion learns how to read and write, every story will glorify the hunter.” Social media people are not concerned about the facts of a story, they only take that part which satisfies their egos. If you don’t have a platform to speak for yourself, they fabricate, fabricate

I’m receiving requests from corporates, clubs, resorts and influential people who want me to help market their products but those same people are calling me names on this social media. I’m not a basher, I really appreciate woman.