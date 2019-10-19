Acie Lumumba endorses Saviour Kasukuwere for President

HARARE – Self-styled Communications strategist William Gerald Mutumanje has posted a tweet suggesting that he is throwing his weight behind the exiled former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere to take over as the President of the country.

In a tweet Mutumanje said, “People asking me what I think will happen, I don’t think anything, I know exactly what will happen! I also know when. Saviour Kasukuwere.”

Recently Mutumanje said President Emmerson Mnangagwa has failed and he is targeting criminals around him.

“There are criminals around President ED. I am going after them. Tingatofaka tichikuregererai muchita zvisina basa. ED I’m not sure kuti kukwata here kana kuvharwa but ndamutadza ini. Zanu PF youth are biggest losers of EDs presidency, apa vaitoda kumufira, apa imi mukufuta.”

There has been a growing campaign within and outside ZANU PF to have Kasukuwere taking an active role in the political landscape of Zimbabwe either within ZANU PF or outside.

Kasukuwere is yet to comment on the matter.