Dealing with time wasters

SUCCESS LIFE: Jonah Nyoni

“If you understand that wasted time is a wasted life, you will start running away from television, you will begin to run away from movies, you will run away from games like criminal case and candy crush.” Sunday Adelaga

Wasted time is worse than wasted money. We usually say time is money. There are many ways we waste time. Failure is created by small accumulative activities, and so is success. Success takes those small bricks every day. Most people need to learn how to manage their minute, their hour which will lead to the whole day.

When we start off our year, most people will be excited and they look forward to a greater and productive year. It is sad that by the 15th of January most people will have defaulted to their usual routine that leads to a mediocre life. Your daily ritual becomes your reality. What are some of the things that waste our time?

People

We live with people who eat into time. These might be our trusted friends, family, and even foes. Any person who is in your life should add one of the three: Happiness, value or money. If they cannot, assess what they are bringing.

Life is too short and valuable to waste your time with people who waste their own lives. Never waste your time with people who drain your energy or people who bring you down. Simply get them off your life or get off their lives. Accept reality, and stop wasting time with some people.

Pleasure

Life should be exciting and worth living for, however, pleasure should also have boundaries. It is easy to be involved in pleasure adding activities, but at times they lead to a bankrupt life.

There is also negative pleasure, this includes things such as drugs, illicit parties and alcohol. They give temporary pleasure, yet they have long term effects on our body and brain.

Wrong focus

We go through a lot in life. At times there are self-created problems and self-inflicted pains.

We can’t change our past, but we can do something now to change our future. When you never graduate from your past, you are paralysing your future. Remember, no one is exempted from failure and mistakes and you should never bury ourselves in those negative experiences. A wrong focus leads to a painful life. Tony Robbins says: “Where focus goes, energy goes.”

Internet and social media

The internet and social media are good tools that we use, but the same tool can be very addictive. In addition, social media has its social ills that could damage our morals. Checking text messages might seem small, but in the end, it corrodes your time. Whatsapp is very enticing and people love to chat and gossip, but most of those things don’t add value to one’s life. We love surfing the internet and constantly checking and reading emails. All those add to our time lost.

Being a “yes” person

In life we should learn that the word “no” is not as negative as we assume. We have said yes to things that we cannot accomplish. I realise that, the more I say no to some activities the better I can manage my time. The big problem is that we want to please people. Margaret Thatcher once said: “If you set out to be liked, you would be prepared to compromise on anything at any time, and you should achieve nothing.” Don’t be a people pleasure. Do what you love, and love what you do.

Pursuing the wrong things

At times we enroll for a wrong course that does not fit with our purpose or mould. At times our parents choose what we should study at university and we spend our lives investing in the wrong craft. Yes, that might give us money, but might not give us fulfillment. At times we waste time on jobs that drain us, keep us grouchy and grounded. Choose your life and live your life! Stop wasting your time and get into your grind!

Jonah Nyoni is an author, success coach and certified leadership/business trainer. He is the author of Inspiration for Success and Success Within Reach.

