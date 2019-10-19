2 Karoi men commit suicide

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI

A KAROI man died on Tuesday afternoon after throwing himself in front of a moving haulage truck, while a soldier hung himself after discovering that his wife was having an affair.

The man, only identified as Breaker, threw himself in front of an oncoming vehicle along the farming town’s Chirundu-Harare Highway after complaining that he was failing to cope with economic hardships.

“The driver tried to avoid him and applied brakes, but it was too late as the deceased threw himself into the path of the moving truck,” a witness Wellington Matenga said.

Another witness said the deceased had previously complained that he was undergoing mental torture due to the harsh economic climate.

Said Ratidzai Mubaya: “He used to say it and we thought it was a joke.”

The deceased was reportedly married and had three children.

‘‘He was always complaining that life was becoming tough daily as he was not getting enough money for his family,” another town dweller Thomas Kadura also said.

His body was taken to Karoi District Hospital for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old soldier based at Inkomo Barracks committed suicide after allegedly coming across some text messages exposing an affair by his wife.

Paul Maguramhinga hanged himself on Saturday last week.

According to neighbours, the deceased dumped his first wife and moved in with his second wife in Karoi’s Chiedza high-density suburb.

The second wife reportedly moved out of the family house and he suspected she was in an adulterous relationship.

“They had an altercation after he found text messages on his second wife’s phone that showed that she was having an affair with another man,” a neighbour who refused to be named said.

The soldier then hanged himself after the couple failed to resolve the issue.

Mashonaland West acting police spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the incident.

