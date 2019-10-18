Chitembwe, Dube in fight for survival

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

HWANGE coach Nation Dube’s miserable 12-match winless streak, and Lloyd Chitembwe’s relegation woes with Harare City take the centre stage this weekend. Harare City and Hwange are scheduled to clash in a Castle Lager Premiership match at the Colliery tomorrow.

The two teams, which were both relegated in 2017, find themselves fighting for their lives again with eight games remaining this season.

They both have 28 points, and are jostling for the last place of safety.

Hwange last won a league match three months ago when they beat Chicken Inn 2-0 at the Colliery.

They were hammered 3-1 by title contenders CAPS United in their last outing.

The coal miners are reported to be going through a difficult phase because of the financial challenges.

Hwange returned to the Premiership this year after one-year in the wilderness, and Dube remains optimistic they will survive the chop.

“Let’s not talk about relegation now. If we are to talk about the championship, we are all saying it is going to the wire,’’ he said.

“It’s the same thing with relegation since we still have about eight games to play.

“If we win two games, you will see where we get to. I cannot talk about relegation issues now. We can only talk about it, maybe, with two games left.’’

Harare City have placed their hopes on Chitembwe to pull them to safety.

The Sunshine Boys have won three and lost four of their assignments under the former CAPS United gaffer.

They boosted their confidence last week with a 3-2 win over fellow relegation candidates Mushowani Stars.

“We will continue fighting, I think it is tenable. We just have to try and make it easier for ourselves, this is the way to go.

“Sometimes, it is not about playing pretty football, it is about making sure the job is done,” said Chitembwe.

The relegation puzzle is still unclear, with the bottom seven teams only separated by four points at this stage.

They get the full spotlight as the teams involved in the title race are out of action this weekend because of the CHAN qualifier between Zimbabwe and Lesotho in Maseru tomorrow.

Yadah, Herentals, Mushowani and Bulawayo Chiefs occupy the bottom four places, while Harare City, Hwange and TelOne sit just above.

Fixtures

Today

Yadah v Manica Diamonds (Rufaro)

Mushowani Stars v Triangle United (Trojan)

TelOne v Chapungu (Ascot)

Herentals v Black Rhinos (NSS)

Tomorrow

Hwange v Harare City (Colliery)

Wednesday

Ngezi Platinum Stars v Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab)

Dynamos v FC Platinum (Rufaro)

ZPC Kariba v Highlanders (Nyamhunga)

Chicken Inn v CAPS United (Luveve)

