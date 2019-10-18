‘All four kids not his’ . . . Woman in shock cheating revelation with hubby’s pal

A woman from Ndandulo Village under Chief Mkoka in Gokwe shocked a fully packed traditional court after confessing that all her four children were not her late husbands’ as was believed.

The woman, Maria Mthembo, was dragged to Chief Mkoka’s traditional court by her in-laws for having an affair with her neighbour Amos Paradzai who was also her late husband Erick Moyo’s friend.

A source said Mthembo and Paradzai were caught red handed at Mthembo’s homestead.

“Her in-laws were not happy about the incident saying she was disrespecting their son’s homestead. Her husband died two months ago.

“Upon confrontation, Mthembo confessed to having a relationship with Paradzai for the past 10 years. She also revealed that her late husband was not the father of her four children, but Paradzai was the real father,” said the source.

Upon hearing the shocking truth, her in-laws reported the matter to Chief Mkoka who presided over the issue.

“Before Chief Mkoka’s court, Mthembo also confessed to his illicit affair which resulted in four children with Paradzai. She told the court that her late husband was infertile and he knew that the children were not his although he didn’t know their real father,” said the source.

Chief Mkoka confirmed presiding over the shocking incident.

“It was indeed a very shocking and disturbing matter. Moyo’s family was hurt and disturbed about Mthembo’s confessions. After deliberating on the matter, l ordered Paradzai to pay five cows to the Moyo family for disrespecting them in such a way.

“As for Mthembo there’s nothing we could do to her because when asked why she cheated, she indicated that her late husband suffered erectile dysfunction,” said Chief Mkoka.

