Stunner, money changer in street brawl

FLAMBOYANT rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme was yesterday involved in a public brawl with a ‘money-changer’ after his daughter was harassed.

The incident occurred along Kwame Nkurumah Avenue after launch when the money-changer verbally abused Stunner’s daughter whilst he was looking on.

The unidentified money changer is alleged to have incensed the rapper’s daughter leading to Stunner attacking him after he approached the girl.

Police later came to separate the two.

Contacted for comment, Stunner said he was very angry and since no girl child deserves to be treated in such a way.

“Ndinotsamwa when girls get abused, I am father of two girls and it really hurts me seeing someone abuse a girl child.

“I easily get angry when such things happen, I will always fight for their rights,” he said.

