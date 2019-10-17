Nhumwa dedicates award to Gem Boys’ technical team

Fungayi Munyoro Sports Correspondent

MANICA Diamonds caretaker coach Johannes Nhumwa, whose side faces log basement outfit Yadah FC on Sunday in Harare, has dedicated his recent Castel Lager Premiership September Coach of the Month award to fellow Gem Boys’ technical team.

Nhumwa, who took over the reins from sacked Luke Masomere, won the Castle Lager Premiership September Coach of the Month award with Highlanders forward Prince Dube clinching the Player of the Month award.

The Manica Diamonds’ technical department comprises Nhumwa, goalkeepers’ coach Peter Masibera and team manager Ticha Zikai.

Ever since taking over from Masomere, Nhumwa has transformed the Gem Boys from being whipping boys into a very competitive side which has earned him respect and admiration of players and fans.

Nhumwa has presided over 10 games and managed to win five, drew two and lost three, taking his tally to 17 out of a possible 30 points.

“I am really delighted to be named coach of the month for September. It is always good to have people appreciate the good work that one does. This actually motivates me to continue collecting points for my employers.

“It is not just my award. It belongs to my technical team and the players and partly the executive. The most percentage goes to my technical team because they have worked very hard. They have worked hard for us to be where we are.

“We have worked together as a team. We are also in the quarter finals of the Chibuku Supper Cup. Everyone is motivated. The players are much focused now and we hope to finish on a respectable position,” said the former Masvingo United gaffer.

Nhumwa’s charges are also into the quarter finals of the prestigious Chibuku Super Cup after sending Chicken Inn packing in a first round tie that went to a penalty shoot-out at Luveve Stadium two weeks ago.

Like this: Like Loading...