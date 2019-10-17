Cricketers revel in ICC readmission

Ray Bande Senior Reporter

STUNG by a lengthy period without salaries and redundancy owing to lack of game time, cricketers in Manicaland, some of who are vital cogs in the national team set up, were in raptures over the readmission of Zimbabwe Cricket into the global family of the gentlemen’s game.

Local cricket heaved a huge sigh of relief early this week after the International Cricket Council (ICC) reinstated Zimbabwe as a full member of the global cricket family, ending its three-month banishment.

The ICC said Zimbabwe had complied with all conditions for reinstatement, which included the reversal of the decision by the Sports Commission to suspend the ZC board.

Donald Tiripano said: “Obviously it is a positive result for the country and us as players that the responsible authorities have taken responsibility and fixed what needed to be fixed we hope for the best as they have shown unity of purpose to improve the game in our beloved country.”

Tendai Chatara said: “We are obviously elated by this development. The suspension was almost killing our careers and looking at the economy in the country being rendered jobless abruptly is not something anyone would wish for. We hope we have learnt our lessons as a country and we will move forward with a more professional approach to administration.”

Maureen Kuchocha said: “Got the exciting news when I was in Chegutu yesterday (Monday). Ooh what a relief. I want to thank all parties involved. Players and ZC workers are now relieved and all cricket programmes will be funded especially the provincial ladies tournaments. I think we learnt that we can achieve anything only if we work as a team.”

Zimbabwe was suspended in July following boardroom bickering which resulted in the suspension of the ZC board by the Sports Commission on the back of a number of allegations.

The ICC ruled that the SRC were in breach of their statutes regarding “government interference” and voted unanimously to suspend Zimbabwe until the decision was reversed.

Zimbabwe national teams, players and officials were barred from taking part in all ICC sanctioned events.

Funding was also stopped.

Players, officials and staff have not received salaries since July while both men and women senior national teams were kicked out of the 2020 T20 World Cup qualifiers.

However, ZC and Sports Commission have since found each other with the help of Coventry.

The SRC lifted the suspension of the ZC Board and its acting managing director Givemore Makoni on 8 August 2019.

While the decision has come a little late for the Chevrons and Lady Chevrons, who were kicked out of next year’s T20 World Cup qualifiers, Zimbabwe will now be able to take up their place in the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup in January.

The Chevrons will also take part in the ICC Super League in 2020.

The Lady Chevrons’ were forced to cancel tours of Ireland and Netherlands after the suspension.

They were also barred from competing in the World T20 qualifier which took place in August and September and replaced by Namibia.

A group of four players and their coach Adam Chifo were denied the opportunity of joining the ICC Women’s Global Development Squad in England.

The men’s side also forfeited their place at the World T20 qualifying event which starts this Friday in the United Arab Emirates.

Nigeria have since taken their place.

They have also lost out on the opportunity for international cricket after their home series against West Indies that had been scheduled for this month was called off.

Zimbabwe were also scheduled to tour India early next year but the hosts have since replaced them with Sri Lanka.

The ICC are also set to resume funding for Zimbabwe after having withheld the funds until normalcy returned.

Zimbabwe are due to receive US$94 million over an eight-year period.

