Hotel loses 18 television sets

Senior Reporter

A Mutare hotel, Golden Peacock, recently lost 18 television sets to burglars who broke into a warehouse.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the unlawful entry case.

The brand new television sets were meant to be used at the accommodation complex which is still under construction at the hotel.

Detectives handling the case suspect the theft to be an inside job as the sets were stolen a few days after they were delivered at the hotel.

The detectives have since arrested a suspect who was found in possession of one of the stolen TV sets.

“We are still investigating to check whether the arrested suspect is linked to the theft of the television set he was found in possession of only or maybe he is linked to the theft of all the gadgets,” said a detective who requested anonymity.

Like this: Like Loading...