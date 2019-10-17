Rusape councils fight over aerodrome

Lovemore Kadzura Rusape Correspondent

RUSAPE Town Council and Makoni Rural District Council are fighting over the ownership of an aerodrome on the outskirts of the town with both claiming entitlement of the idle infrastructure.

The two local authorities have failed to reach an agreement resulting in the matter being referred to the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing for arbitration. Provincial development coordinator Mr Edgar Seenza and Makoni district development coordinator Mr Edwin Mashindi are now handling the dispute.

The 25 hectare aerodrome is located at Zimati Kop Farm, which is owned by Mr Norman Sachikonye through Diagonal Investments. Zimati Kop, Rockingstone Farm and Tsanzaguru Township were in 2013 incorporated into the Rusape master plan through a Presidential proclamation.

Rusape Town Council is keen to develop the aerodrome into an airport while MRDC wants to develop residential stands on the land.

Rusape was weaned off from Makoni Rural Council to become a town in 1991 while Tsungwesi, Maungwe, Macheke and Makoni rural councils were merged to form Makoni RDC in 1993.

The dispute over the aerodrome is emanating from who got what when the demerger took place.

Mr Mashindi said investigations are still underway.

“It is true that I am handling the issue between RTC and Makoni RDC over the aerodrome. No decision has been made yet as the two local authorities are still submitting documents to substantiate their claims,” said Mr Mashindi.

Makoni RDC chief executive officer Dr Edward Pise said the aerodrome belonged to his council.

He said they have title deeds over the land, adding that the presidential proclamation of 2013 did not swap ownership of land, but the administration only.

“As far as we are concerned the aerodrome belongs to us and there is no ownership wrangle at all. We have title deeds over that land. RTC does not have any documentation to prove their claims. The 2013 presidential proclamation did not change ownership of properties.

“Because of the structures being put around it, there is no need to maintain it as an aerodrome. Very soon it will be surrounded by housing units, making it unsuitable to operate as an aerodrome. So far we are keeping it as our land bank,” said Dr Pise.

Efforts to get a comment from Rusape town secretary Mr Solomon Gabaza were fruitless at the time of going to print.

