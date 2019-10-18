Harare hosts 9th SME expo

Precious Masakara

THE 9th annual Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) International expo will be held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) from October 23-26.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, said the expo will run under the theme, “Turnaround -Restructure – Transformation. To position SMEs in the Digital Economy”.

“The theme is important in that it focuses on an important trend of digitalisation which has great potential to transform and catalyse the growth of industries, especially the SMEs sector. Adoption of digital technologies has great potential to enhance their capacity to local regional and global market at much lower costs than conventional marketing methods,” said Dr Nyoni.

This event will avail a platform for SMEs to network and share experiences with local and international partners.

She added: “This year’s edition will be attended by businesses from India, Dubai, Canada, South Africa, Zambia, South Korea and the United Kingdom. The exhibitors cut across all the sectors including financial services, ICT and manufacturing.”

She said her Ministry is inviting members of the public, businesspeople, women, youths, diplomatic missions, civic society and Government departments to visit the SMEs International Expo exhibition, whose admission would be free.

Minister Nyoni said she is calling upon SMEs and other stakeholders not to miss this opportunity as they can still approach the organisers to register to enable them to exhibit at the expo.

On the sidelines of the exp will be business-to-business meetings and as well as a two-day business conference.

“There will be business-to-business meetings on Wednesday where a 15-member delegation from India will be meeting local business entrepreneurs to explore business opportunities,” added the Minister.

Like this: Like Loading...