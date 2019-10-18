Zimbabwe’s TelOne considering fixed-wireless internet launch

Zimbabwean fixed line operator TelOne is rumoured to be considering the launch of an LTE-based home internet service.

A report from TechUnzipped says the new service will be branded TelOne Blaze and will offer download and upload speeds up to 15Mbps.

While TelOne does hold a mobile licence, it has not used this to deploy networks, so it is thought that the new LTE-based offering will utilise infrastructure of another operator via a wholesale deal.

Rival operator Econet has rolled out an LTE-based cellular network and also offers a TD-LTE fixed-wireless service under the name WiBroniks.

