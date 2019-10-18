Mnangagwa to the rescue of Grace and Bona Mugabe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has kept his word – and resisted the temptation to take revenge on the former first lady Grace Mugabe who terrorised him in 2017 and also humiliated him last month after husband died – allowing Zanu-PF to donate to her and her daughter Bona two properties they are using in Harare.

And in more good news for Grace, she has also avoided ejection from one of the houses within her sprawling Blue Roof compound in Harare’s leafy suburb of Borrowdale, after she reached a settlement with the owners of part of the property, who had won a High Court bid to reclaim their land.

More to follow….