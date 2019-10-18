Pambeni eyes global title

Gilbert Munetsi

Barely two months after writing a piece of history by winning the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa lightweight title in Namibia, Peter “The Sniper” Pambeni next month makes a return trip to the “Land of the Brave” for a shot at the WBO global title fight against yet another Namibian opponent.

The bout is pencilled for the Windhoek Country Club on November 23, with MTC-sponsored prominent promoter, Nestor Tobias, of the Sunshine Academy promoting it.

The Epworth-based Pambeni will, this time around, be facing Jeremiah Nakathila over a distance of 12 rounds. He will, however, be fighting in a different division, junior lightweight, and victory for him means he will be a winner of two titles under the same banner.

A six-round warm-up match has been arranged for him on October 26 at the Rajiv Gandhi Hall, Harare Show grounds, against a Malawian, Wongani Kainga.

But it is the tour of duty in Namibia – the second such in as many months – that is certainly going to change fortunes for the 30-year-old.

Pambeni owes his “poor-boy-makes-good-story” to veteran promoter, Stalin Mau Mau, who took him on board 10 years after he had spiked his gloves following a World Boxing Association Africa title fight loss to South African Bongani Mahlangu. But like a phoenix, he has risen to be arguably the country’s most exciting pugilist with no loss since dusting himself up a year ago.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe National Boxing Control Board has for the first time in decades released rating for boxers in all divisions ranging from flyweight to heavyweight. For a long time, the ratings were in a shambles, with some deceased and retired boxers finding their names in some of the categories.

ZNBCB general secretary, Lawrence Zimbudzana, in an accompanying communique indicated that it will now be mandatory for all champions to defend their titles by March 31 2020.

“No boxer will be rated in two divisions and the top four contenders in each division are eligible to challenge for a belt,” he added.

According to the list made available to The Sunday Mail Online, lightweight has the biggest number (15) of boxers and challengers while most female championships are vacant. These are super lightweight, welterweight, super-welter, middleweight and super middleweight, cruiserweight and heavyweight.

And in yet another development in the same sports code, Gypsite Promotions host their 2019 tournament which has three national title fights lined up. Dubbed “KO Cancer – Battle of the Brawlers” in solidarity with the efforts by First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, to fight cancer, four Namibians and two Malawians are expected to grace the event at the Rajiv Gandhi Hall.

The Namibian contingent comprises Andreas Mwenyo, Sam Mathews, Phillipus Nghithumbwa and Phillip Shaanika while from the “Heart of Africa”, the duo expected is (Wongani) Kainga and Emmanuel Chimanja.

Heavyweight champion Vincent Muziri will defend his crown against Simon Madanha while in the other two main supporting bouts, Tinashe Mwadziwana has a date with his namesake, Tinashe Mutodza (super bantamweight title) and Zvikomborero Danzwa slugs it off with Revai Madondo in a female super-bantamweight tie

Like this: Like Loading...