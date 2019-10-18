Drivers gear for main circuit race

By Freeman Makopa

THE country’s premier national championship motorsport race, which is the country’s main circuit motor racing event, returns to Donnybrook this Sunday and is expected to feature top drivers and motorcycle riders battling for honours.

More than 25 cars and 12 motorcycles have so far confirmed participation.

Sables Motor club chairman Jim Perry told NewsDay Sport that all was in place for the race sponsored by Turbo Solutions Africa.

“It promises to be a great day of racing and with entrance at only $10 per head, we hope to have a full house of spectators. We have everything in place for the hosting of the main circuit car and bike racing at Donnybrook this Sunday. This is the last national race for 2019 and promises fast racing as many of the classes are very close on points,” he said.

In Saloon A cars, there will be Bond’s Mazda RX8, Robinson’s Toyota Supra, Whyte’s Subaru and the two Perry BMWs battling it out.

Turbo Solutions owner Mano Zevgolis will also participate in his 2L Honda in the Saloon B against Bulawayo’s 2L VW Polos.

Saloon C 1600 class will see the top Toyota Corollas of Murton Green Exton and Berkau all going for wins, while Saloon class D is a battle between Harare’s Kerwin Datsun and Bulawayo’s Beavers Mini.

The Sports car class will witness Gary Kirk back in action after an engine rebuild, and will be going head-to-head with Exton’s Yamaha powered car.

The Cameron father/son duo will be mixing it up with the Van Reenan brothers, all driving Toyota-powered cars.

Gary Blueit and Dez Morris will also be up the front and Steenkamp will be out in his fast Formula Ford.

In addition, the bikes race will have superbikes and the 250cc class all at once.

Thorne on his Kawasaki Z1R hopes to win, but Mellor and Olsen on their Yamaha 600s are ready to challenge him.

Young Ricky Whyte hopes to win the 250cc, but expects competition from his father Shaun.

