Ex-Zanu PF MP hounded by 2008 attempted murder case

BY NUNURAI JENA

Shielded from prosecution for over 10 years now, former Zanu PF legislator for Magunje, Francis Ndambakuwa (52), is finally going to stand trial for attempting to kill two MDC members ahead of the infamous June 2008 presidential election run-off.

Karoi magistrate Godfrey Mavenge has set November 13 as the trial date for Ndambakuwa and his eight co-accused.

It is the State’s case that sometime in June 2008, Ndambakuwa, Peter Banda, Joel and Cherai Zvikonyaswa, Nickson Dzimiri, Onisimo Bandera, Rungano Pangiwa and Chamasi Mhande went to Shungu and Peterson Kwenda’s house and shot the two using firearms.

The complainants were seriously injured and Peterson’s leg had to be amputated following the shooting.

Ndambakuwa is also facing other charges of malicious damage to property after setting Kwenda’s house on fire on the fateful night.

The nine accused persons were not represented.

Tanyaradzwa Makamanzi prosecuted.

The late former President Robert Mugabe was the sole candidate in the bloody June 2008 run-off after the late MDC leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, who marginally won the first round, withdrew from the race due to alleged State-sponsored violence.

The opposition said over 200 of its members were killed, while thousands others were maimed and raped.

Like this: Like Loading...