Woman locks up boyfriend’s corpse for 2 days

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A CHIMANIMANI man reportedly died mysteriously at his girlfriend’s house after a beer drinking spree, but the woman left the body locked inside for two days as she left for another binge.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident.

The now-deceased, Robert Manzou (40), from Ngangu township, met Sibongile Mlambo at around 5pm on October 11 and the two lovers went on a drinking spree until the following day at around 3am before retiring to bed at Mlambo’s place.

While sleeping, Manzou reportedly developed a stomach disorder, but they did not take it seriously.

Around 9am, Mlambo discovered that Manzou had died and left his body locked inside the house and went back to Ngangu business centre to drink beer.

She did not tell anyone and only returned home two days later.

One Kudakwashe picked a strange stench coming out of the house and tried to gain entrance.

At the same time, Mlambo arrived and opened the door and saw Manzou lying dead on the bed with the body in a state of decomposition.

Kudakwashe reported the matter to the police and the body was taken to Chipinge District Hospital mortuary.

Kakohwa said Mlambo is assisting police with investigations.