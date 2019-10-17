Sulu, Enzo Ishall headline Buja fest

Nyore Madzianike Senior Arts Reporter

THE fourth edition of the Buja Annual Arts and Culture Festival (BAAF) will roar into life today with a number of activities lined up for the two-day event slated for Mutoko in Mashonaland East Province.

BAAF is a platform for the people of Buja, mostly those who hail from Mutoko and its environs, who gather to celebrate the uniqueness, vibrancy and richness of their culture.

Started in 2016, this year’s edition will be headlined by dendera musician Sulumani Chimbetu and Zimdancehall singer Enzo Ishall.

One of the event organisers, Moses Dhliwayo, said almost everything was in place, and they were ready to host one of the biggest arts and cultural events in Mashonaland East Province.

“Everything is in place for the event, which starts tomorrow (today).

“All that is left is welcoming participants, who will take part during the event that starts (Friday) and ends on Saturday.

“We have a number of traditional dance groups drawn from around the province, who will be participating at the festival, with guest musicians Sulumani Chimbetu and Enzo Ishall, from Harare.

“This is a platform where people from Mutoko showcase, promote and exchange notes on how they can preserve what remains of their culture and heritage,” he said.

Dhliwayo said the festival will also give locals an opportunity to share their rich culture with the rest of the world. “Those who will attend the festival will get an opportunity to understand the culture of the Buja people, and take with them what they would have seen to their respective destinations,” he said.

Gospel musicians Pastor Charles and Olivia Charamba and Andy Muridzo have performed at previous editions of the Buja Arts and Culture Festival.

Mashonaland East Province also plays host to the annual Jerusarema-Mbende Traditional Dance Festival held at Murehwa Culture Centre.

The event, which is aimed at promoting local traditional dances, is hosted by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...