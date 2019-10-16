Manica Diamonds coach wins PSL award

Ray Bande, Senior Reporter

MANICA DIAMONDS gaffer Johannes Nhumwa says he is motivated to produce more good results for the Gem Boys after being named Castle Lager Premiership September Coach of the Month.

The Dutch Mentor, as Nhumwa is fondly referred to by his fans, amassed an impressive ten points in the month of September.

The former Masvingo United coach hurled instructions from the touchline as the Gem Boys got the better of Hwange and Triangle at Vengere Stadium before they roasted championship chasing Chicken Inn 2-0 away at Luveve Stadium.

He also oversaw the nil all stalemate against Herentals at Vengere to make a total of ten points in the month of September.

“I am really delighted to be named coach of the month for Spetember. It is always good to have people appreciate the good work that one does. This actually motivates me to continue collecting points for my employers,” said Nhumwa.

Nhumwa, a long time understudy to Luke Masomere, took over from his homeboy after the later was sacked following a poor streak of results.

He is still serving the club on a caretaker basis.

