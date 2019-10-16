Defiant doctors to face disciplinary action

Defiant doctors might face disciplinary action following expiration of the 48-hr altimatum given by the Labour Court last Friday, which declared their mass job action as illegal.

Speaking after touring Harare Central Hospital where he was assessing the state of affairs following continued defiance by the striking doctors, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said since the doctors defied a court order, the provision for arbitration falls away.

He said since issuance of the altimatum, few doctors returned to work and the numbers keep flactuating.

