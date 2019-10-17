Chamisa called on to engage on dialogue

University of Zimbabwe political science lecturer, Eldred Masunungure, on Wednesday told the Daily News that it is crucial that Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa, ZANU PF and MDC leaders respectively, should engage in dialogue.

This follows a report by the same publication that top officials from the two parties held informal meetings in a bid to initiate dialogue between Mnangagwa and Chamisa. Said Masunungure:

This (their talking) would be a very good development … as they would be saying that as Zanu PF and MDC they care about the people’s plight. The informal talks should lead to serious talks as the country is heading towards a complete collapse … both parties have an obligation to find each other for the good of the economy.

Meanwhile, the MDC rubbished reports that there have been informal talks with the ruling ZANU PF party.

MDC secretary-general Chalton Hwende categorically denied that there has been any talks between ZANU PF and his party either formal, ad-hoc or informal.

