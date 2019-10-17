Harare suspends director of works

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THE Harare City Council has sent its director of works Isiah Zvenyika Chawatama on forced leave to facilitate investigations into operational challenges being faced by his department.

In the letter signed by town clerk Hosea Chisango, Chawatama was ordered not to report for work for the next 45 days to allow investigations to be carried out without hindrances.

“It has come to my attention that your department is facing some operational challenges that has necessitated an investigation in order to establish the acts on the ground. For purpose of transparency, it is necessary that you be given absence of leave to pave way for this investigation,” Chisango said, adding that Chawatama’s benefits will not be affected by his leave of absence.

According to a source, several committees have been expressing concern on how the department was doing its work. The environmental committee raised concern on some of the designs of houses being constructed in Harare, saying they must adopt a smart city concept on housing development.