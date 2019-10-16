Concern over bread price

Bulawayo Bureau

THE Consumer Rights Association says bread is now beyond the reach of many consumers as retailers this week increased the price of bread to almost $16 a loaf from around $10.

A snap survey by our Bulawayo Bureau yesterday revealed that bread was not available in most retail outlets.

Consumer Rights Association spokesperson Mr Effie Ncube said they were troubled by the continuous increases in the cost of basic commodities including bread which was now beyond the reach of consumers.

“We are very much concerned about the ever-increasing cost of basic commodities, like bread that has been priced beyond the reach of the majority of the people of Zimbabwe.

“As a result, in the morning everyday where you are supposed to have bread on the table, people are not affording that, so children are going to school without bread; spending the whole day without food,” he said.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency, the Poverty Datum Line for a family of five as at the end of August was pegged at $1, 826,99 while a majority of middle-income earners were earning slightly above $1 000.

Leading bakery, Bakers Inn, a business unit of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed Simbisa Brands had its bread sold at $15,65 by major supermarkets in the Central Business District.

Oceans Supermarket which also operate a confectionery was selling its factory-produced bread at $15 a loaf.

In a separate interview, the Grain Millers’ Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) media and public relations manager Mr Garikai Chaunza said flour supply by the millers across the country was constant.

National Bakers Association of Zimbabwe president Mr Dennis Wallah said his association does not prescribe prices individual members should charge on their products, adding that the association was only able to engage the Government on cost changes.

“As an association, we don’t actually prescribe prices to our members. But we conscientise the Government to say when the costs are moving like this and in the event that nothing is done, obviously chances are there that price movements on bread are going to take place,” he said.

